‘He’s a coward!’ Strain trial dramatically interrupted by witness testimony

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Court was interrupted and abruptly recessed Thursday morning after an outburst from one of Jack Strain’s alleged victims.

Skip Keen was testifying Thursday morning and says Strain raped him on several occasions beginning when he was 10 years old.

Keen, who used to run one of the sheriff’s halfway houses, broke down several times as he described how Strain allegedly raped him on multiple occasions.

He described growing up dirt poor in rural Abita Springs back in the 1970s and how Strain was like an older brother to him. He said he used to help the Strain family with their firework stands and would stay in a camper with the former sheriff to guard the merchandise.

At night, Keen said Strain would frequently force him to have sex while he pretended like he was sleeping.

While fighting back tears, Keen said “he would pull me to the side and up against him to penetrate him.”

Keen said it happened repeatedly for two or three years during Fourth of July and New Year’s fireworks seasons every night.

He then stood up and confronted Strain, who is six years older, directly saying “do you remember that? I want him to stand up and admit it. He’s a coward!”

At that point the courtroom was cleared. When they reconvened, Keen went on to describe how Strain gave him oral sex while Keen was a sheriff’s office major in charge of the maintenance division.

He also said Strain arranged for him to have sex on multiple occasions with the family babysitter while Strain watched. Keen says he was sexually harassed by Strain his entire life.

Keen was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty for his role in a halfway house corruption scheme.

Testimony will continue throughout the day at the Covington courthouse. Keen will be cross-examined by Strain’s attorney next.

