Lee Zurik and his investigative team accept National Edward R. Murrow Award

FOX 8 was honored with 9 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2021.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A big honor for our Lee Zurik and his investigative team photographer and editor Jon Turnipseed accepted a National Edward R. Murrow award for their work on their story, “Inspecting the Inspectors.”

Lee, Jon, and producer Cody Lillich’s investigation looked into the missteps that led to the deadly collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel.

We were the first to expose that three inspectors signed off on city inspections, but their city vehicles were never at the site on the dates in question.

CONTINUING STORIES:

Zurik: City inspectors approved work at the Hard Rock Hotel site, but GPS shows they were not there

Zurik: City inspector signed off on Hard Rock Hotel work without proper certification

Zurik: FOX 8 investigation discovers additional discrepancies with more city inspectors at Hard Rock Hotel site

Zurik: Third city inspector likely did not visit Hard Rock site when he signed off on work

Two Safety and Permits Inspectors placed on emergency suspension following FOX 8 Investigation

Zurik: Additional discrepancies found in suspended building inspector’s past work

Zurik: City to demote Safety and Permits Director following discrepancies by department’s inspectors

Zurik: City inspectors under investigation dodge pre-termination hearings with resignation and retirements

Zurik: IG recommends felony charge for city inspector who failed to visit Hard Rock site

Inspector General recommends charges against two more Hard Rock Hotel inspectors

