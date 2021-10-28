Lee Zurik and his investigative team accept National Edward R. Murrow Award
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A big honor for our Lee Zurik and his investigative team photographer and editor Jon Turnipseed accepted a National Edward R. Murrow award for their work on their story, “Inspecting the Inspectors.”
Lee, Jon, and producer Cody Lillich’s investigation looked into the missteps that led to the deadly collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel.
We were the first to expose that three inspectors signed off on city inspections, but their city vehicles were never at the site on the dates in question.
CONTINUING STORIES:
Zurik: City inspectors approved work at the Hard Rock Hotel site, but GPS shows they were not there
Zurik: City inspector signed off on Hard Rock Hotel work without proper certification
Zurik: FOX 8 investigation discovers additional discrepancies with more city inspectors at Hard Rock Hotel site
Zurik: Third city inspector likely did not visit Hard Rock site when he signed off on work
Two Safety and Permits Inspectors placed on emergency suspension following FOX 8 Investigation
Zurik: Additional discrepancies found in suspended building inspector’s past work
Zurik: City to demote Safety and Permits Director following discrepancies by department’s inspectors
Zurik: City inspectors under investigation dodge pre-termination hearings with resignation and retirements
Zurik: IG recommends felony charge for city inspector who failed to visit Hard Rock site
Inspector General recommends charges against two more Hard Rock Hotel inspectors
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.