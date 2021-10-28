BBB Accredited Business
Man accused of killing 9-year-old while driving drunk located; arrest pending

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say Wendell Lachney, a man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash, has been located and his arrest is pending.

Lachney is currently “under medical care” and will be taken into custody upon his release. Officials would not say if he was at a hospital or elsewhere.

Lachney is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending a vehicle at high speeds in Gretna while driving under the influence.

Abigail Douglas, 9, was killed in the crash.

9-year-old killed in fatal crash
9-year-old killed in fatal crash(wvue)

Douglas’ mother took to Facebook on Wednesday to plead for Lachney to turn himself in.

It has been 5 days since #WendellLachney murdered our Abigail Lee. This man was drunk as a skunk. Bottles upon bottles...

Posted by Sarah Douglas on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Those who knew Abigail called her bubbly and said she was a stand-out cheer talent.

More: Loved ones mourn 9-year-old killed by suspected impaired driver

Abby’s funeral services are still being finalized but are scheduled for this Saturday.

