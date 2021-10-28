BBB Accredited Business
Mother of 9-year-old crash victim pleads for suspect to turn himself in

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother of 9-year-old Abigail Douglas, who was killed by a suspected drunk driver, went to Facebook pleading for the driver to turn himself in.

According to Louisiana State Police, Wendell Lachney was speeding and driving under the influence when he rear-ended another car on Fri., Oct. 22 in Gretna, causing it to strike a third vehicle.

Abigail was wearing a seatbelt but died from her injuries.

Sarah Douglas, the victim’s mother, took to Facebook five days after the crash.

“Wendell, you mutilated our daughter. You destroyed our family,” she said. “I hope you find a shred of decency in your alcohol-soaked body. Turn yourself in. Do the right thing. Do the moral thing. Apologize. Repent. Suffer the consequences of your actions.”

It has been 5 days since #WendellLachney murdered our Abigail Lee. This man was drunk as a skunk. Bottles upon bottles...

Posted by Sarah Douglas on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Police say Lachney’s arrest is pending.

Those who knew Abigail called her bubbly and said she was a stand-out cheer talent.

More: Loved ones mourn 9-year-old killed by suspected impaired driver

Abby’s funeral services are still being finalized but are scheduled for this Saturday. Her cheer team also plans to honor her in some way during their competitions this year.

