Nicondra: Nice stretch of Fall weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stormy Wednesday with some damage across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi and heavy rain totals for some we are seeing much improved conditions across the region. Dry air settled in overnight and breezy conditions will continue to push in the drier air through the day. We can expect wind advisories into the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s for most locations. Overnight lows moving into Friday will drop into the 50s with even a few upper 40s north. Seasonably cool and dry conditions stick around through the weekend right through Halloween and into the beginning of next week.

