BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Oil and gas leaders on edge as Democrats prepare historic green investment

By Peter Zampa
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The climate fight continues to boil in Washington. Democrats are trying to put the finishing touches on a massive spending bill that, among many other things, would set targets for cleaner energy in the country. The effort has oil and gas industry leaders in distress.

“They’re still addicted to our product,” said Mike Moncla, president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association.

Moncla says the entire world relies on fossil fuels like those coming from his home state, so provisions aimed at curbing the industry in the Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better plan don’t make sense to him.

“It’s going to take all kinds of energy for our world to continue to grow,” said Moncla.

While the specifics of the full scope of the climate change effort are still unknown, fossil fuel state lawmakers like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) want to pump the brakes on the historic investment, that may amount to half a trillion dollars.

It could include tax credits for clean electricity generation, funding for decarbonization efforts, fees on methane emissions associated with oil and gas, and much more. Cassidy believes the progressive crusade is misguided.

“If we don’t produce oil and gas with our environmental standards, with our workers, it’s going to be produced somewhere else with someone else’s lower environmental standards,” said Cassidy.

As Cassidy and his colleagues fight these proposals on Capitol Hill environmentalists do not want to lose the handle on this opportunity to bring transformational change - moving away from fossil fuels.

“The market’s already moving there. But if we can sort of stimulate that with government investments we can get there a lot quicker,” said Toby Short from the Environmental Defense Fund.

Short explains sectors of the economy are already evolving to cut emissions, like auto giants focusing on electric vehicles. Short argues this package would set the economy up for the future. His pitch to the traditional energy industries?

“Look - we’re not going to leave you behind but we’re going to transition from where we are today to where we’re going to be tomorrow, and you’re going to be apart of that,” said Short.

While most Democrats are embracing the President’s climate change proposals, Senator Manchin already succeeded in stripping the bill of a program that would rapidly shut down coal and gas-fired power plants.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

A fifth early voting site has been temporarily added for Orleans Parish voters at the LSU...
New Orleans gets another early voting polling place added at LSU Health Sciences Center
New Orleans City Council Jared Brossett answers questions about past DWI troubles just days...
Brossett suspends campaign to enter rehab
New Orleans city councilman Jared Brossett, 39, was arrested early Monday (Oct. 18) on...
Brossett out as budget chair days after DWI arrest
New Orleans City Council Jared Brossett answers questions about past DWI troubles just days...
Jared Brossett will not participate in tonight’s NOLA City Council debate
New Orleans City Council Jared Brossett answers questions about past DWI troubles just days...
Days before his latest DWI arrest Brossett said in interview: It won’t happen ever again