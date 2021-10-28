BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Outages persist after nor’easter batters New England

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Utility crews worked Thursday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in New England after a nor’easter battered the coast with hurricane-force wind gusts.

More than 300,000 customers lacked service Thursday morning, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported. Hundreds more outages were reported in Rhode Island.

It could be a matter of days before power is fully restored in some areas of southeastern Massachusetts, utilities said.

The strongest gust of the storm was recorded at 94 mph (151 mph) on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, officials said.

Some schools in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island canceled classes Thursday as cleanup continued and residents tallied the damage.

In Quincy, Massachusetts, the storm blew the roof off a apartment complex, forcing the occupants of 12 units to stay in a hotel, WBZ News Radio reported. In nearby Weymouth, the Red Cross opened a shelter for residents who lost power.

In New Jersey, one driver was killed and another injured in Morris Township when a tree limb fell. Authorities in New York also recovered the body of a kayaker who disappeared Tuesday off Long Island.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

This Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 file photo shows NASA's Lucy spacecraft with its housing at the...
Solar wing jammed on NASA spacecraft chasing asteroids
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
LIVE: Biden pitches $1.75T plan, trying to unite Democrats
Starbucks said it is raising its U.S. employees’ pay and making other changes to improve...
Starbucks will boost pay to an average of $17 an hour
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
How it happened: Inside movie set where Baldwin’s gun fired
9-year-old killed in fatal crash
Mother of 9-year-old crash victim pleads for suspect to turn himself in