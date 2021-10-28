BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Plane crashes along I-12; heavy traffic delays

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - According to Louisiana State Police, a small plane made an emergency landing on I-12 Westbound near Pumpkin Center.

While landing, the plane hit the side of a Ford pick-up truck.

A plane crashed on the I-12
A plane crashed on the I-12(WVUE FOX 8)

After striking the Ford, the plane proceeded into the median of I-12.

No injuries were reported.

The left lane of I-12 Westbound is closed as crews work the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

Plane crash on I-12
Plane crash on I-12
Small plane crash I-12 West
Small plane crashes in median of I-12 near Ponchatoula
Malik Williams
Escapee from juvenile detention center captured
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are...
1,000 nursing home workers cut after deadly Hurricane Ida evacuation