Prosectors allege Jack Strain began a pattern of sexual abuse as a teenager

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Prosecutors in the Jack Strain sex crimes trial began to paint a picture for jurors as opening statements got underway; calling the former sheriff a rapist and a child molester. Strain’s attorneys say the allegations are false.

Prosecutors warned jurors that some of the allegations will be unpleasant. Accusations against the former five-term sheriff began when he was a teenager and allegedly extended into his time as the top law enforcement officer in St. Tammany Parish.

Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain has been arrested for rape and incest. (St. Tammany Parish Jail)

In blistering opening statements, prosecutors say he used his size and age difference as a teenager to abuse nephews and cousins and his abuse continued as an adult.

Colin Sims says in 1996 Strain was running the jail and molesting two of his nephews -- a 10-year-old and a sophomore in high school.

But Strain’s attorney Billy Gibbens says they’ve taken four cases, none of which would stand up on their own.

“They’re all going to fall apart,” he said.

Strain faces life in prison if convicted on just one of four aggravated rape charges against him. He faces four other charges, including aggravated incest, sexual battery, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

“What comes out of lawyers’ mouths doesn’t matter as much as what witnesses say,” Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti says.

On the stand, an IRS agent testified about their investigation in Strain’s work release program and how allegations of sexual abuse arose from that.

Two people have already pleaded guilty in that scheme and Strain is set to go on trial for alleged corruption regarding that program in December.

Five witnesses are expected to testify, including Strain family-friend Mark Finn who alleges the former sheriff began abusing him when he was six years old. Finn, a convicted felon, claims he was given special treatment by law enforcement to remain silent.

“Several years before that we asked the FBI to interview Finn about his relationship with Strain,” says Terry King, of the Concerned Citizens of St. Tammany group on Facebook. “There were warning bells going off.”

Gibbens says Finn’s allegation will not hold up.

“We won’t say anything outside of the courtroom,” Gibbens told Fox 8 crews.

