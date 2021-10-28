Seahawks look to recover in our “Bet of the week”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jacksonville Jaguars finally registered a win over the Dolphins a few weeks back .

Yes, it was in London but it counts all the same.

Now the Jaguars possess a win, but they’re a bad team, with a head coach that might be on his way out at the end of the season.

This week, the Jags head to the Pacific Northwest to face the struggling Seahawks.

The 12th man, non-existent in 2021. Seattle is 0-3 at home.

Russell Wilson is still on the mend, keeping Geno Smith as QB1.

We saw it this past week, Smith isn’t a good QB, but he’s serviceable. He won’t throw the game away for you.

The Seahawks are 2-5 this season, playoff hopes fading. But, they can turn things around this week against a terrible Jags squad. Seattle is in a good spot as a 3-point favorite.

