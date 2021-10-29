BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Fall feel all weekend

Temperatures normal for November
Temperatures near normal next week
Temperatures near normal next week(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The lingering clouds will give way to sunshine areawide for the weekend. That means it will be colder overnight with 40s north and 50s south of the lake. Even with the sun it may be hard to get much warmer than 70 on Saturday. By Sunday highs will return to the middle 70s which is our average for late October and early November.

Next week starts sunny and nice as well with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s.

A cold front approaches the area late next week. There is still the question of any rain with the front and exactly how cool it will be. At this point count on some clouds, a slight chance of rain and temperatures a bit cooler.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

A plane crashed into a truck on the I-12 near Pumpkin Center causing heavy traffic delays.
Plane makes emergency landing on I-12; no injuries
Sarah Staffiere adjusts a face covering on her daughter, Natalie, before school, Thursday, Oct....
Masks no longer required in most public places in NOLA
Free legal aid for Ida disaster victims
Free legal aid for Ida disaster victims
4th shot possibly needed for the immunocompromised?
4th shot possibly needed for the immunocompromised?