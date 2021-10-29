Fall feel all weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The lingering clouds will give way to sunshine areawide for the weekend. That means it will be colder overnight with 40s north and 50s south of the lake. Even with the sun it may be hard to get much warmer than 70 on Saturday. By Sunday highs will return to the middle 70s which is our average for late October and early November.

Next week starts sunny and nice as well with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s.

A cold front approaches the area late next week. There is still the question of any rain with the front and exactly how cool it will be. At this point count on some clouds, a slight chance of rain and temperatures a bit cooler.

