L’Auberge Baton Rouge to start sports betting Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge received its sports betting license Friday.

The casino says it will start accepting its first sports bets at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.

RELATED STORIES

Harrah’s in New Orleans, Boomtown Casino in Harvey, L’Auberge Baton Rouge and Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City were all issued licenses Friday, said Ronnie Johns, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board told WAFB’s Perry Robinson.

BREAKING: L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge will open their sports book Monday, November 1 at 4 p.m.



A great development as more casinos roll out their programs across the state. @WAFB — Perry Robinson, III (@ThePRobReport) October 29, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.