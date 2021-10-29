BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New Orleans DA launches investigation into Dryades YMCA for allegedly misappropriating over a $1 million

The money was meant to fund the Singleton Charter School
By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams launches an investigation into the possible abuse of over $1 million in school funds.

NOLA Public Schools sent a letter to the DA alleging the money meant for Singleton Charter School was either misappropriated or mismanaged by the Dryades YMCA over several years. This investigation is just the latest step in a battle that’s been happening for months.

In July the school district attempted to pull the charter from the Dryades YMCA, but it was blocked by a judge.

Now the district has the DA’s office investigating. First Assistant DA Bob White will be taking the lead issuing subpoenas in the next coming weeks.

The letter alleges the Y acknowledged that it owed the charter money, although it was never paid back, and further investigation showed there were checks written to cash without proper documentation and credit card payments without receipts.

“We live in a city that desperately needs more resources flowing to support our young people not having it siphoned away so it is critically important we get to the bottom of these allegations to ensure some degree of public confidence in all that we all need to be doing to protect and support and build up our children,” Williams said.

This investigation is going to determine what the money was being used for and who was involved.

This could result in felony charges.

In November, the board will decide whether to renew the contract with the Dryades YMCA for Singleton Charter, which it says has been underperforming grade-wise anyway.

The school could close after this school year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

Damage from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Hurricane Ida victims may benefit from an IRS deduction; CPA explains the process
The view from a Louisiana State Police drone shows the aftermath of the explosion that took the...
Zurik: State hopes to have oil tank warning rule passed by end of the year
Ketondra Goods is wanted for battery on a school bus driver, unlawful disruption of a school...
Suspect identified for the attack of a bus driver
Jack Strain Trial
Jack Strain Trial