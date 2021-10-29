BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Great Fall Weekend Ahead

Cool temperatures and sunny conditions
Clouds keep it chilly Friday. We stay sunny and dry for the next few days.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday will be a bit overcast and breezy really leaning into the fall transition behind the front earlier in the week. Temperatures start out in the 50s and only warming into the low to mid 60s for most locations. Dry dew points stick around right into the weekend. The breeze and clouds will break heading into Saturday as the strong upper low that is slowly pushing east finally exits the region. Expect weekend temperatures to slowly rise back to normal highs in the low to mid 70s. The rain free streak will stick around into the middle of next week.

