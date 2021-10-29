BBB Accredited Business
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges in NYC

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the...
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on in Newark, N.J. The rapper has been arrested in New York on federal drug charges, an FBI spokesperson said Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested in New York City on federal drug charges, an FBI spokesperson said Friday.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was arrested Thursday at Citi Field, where the three-day Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival is taking place, FBI spokesperson Amy Thoreson said.

Details of the charges against Maxwell were not immediately released. He was expected to be arraigned on the charges later Friday.

A phone message seeking comment was left with an attorney who has represented Maxwell.

Maxwell, 30, rose to prominence after his debut single “Trap Queen” reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

He has had other brushes with the law, including a 2019 arrest in Las Vegas for allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel-casino. He was previously arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was drag racing on a New York City highway.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

