Suspect identified for the attack of a bus driver

Ketondra Goods is wanted for battery on a school bus driver, unlawful disruption of a school...
Ketondra Goods is wanted for battery on a school bus driver, unlawful disruption of a school and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.(NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD identifies a woman accused of attacking a bus driver. Officers say Ketondra Goods pulled the driver off the bus on October 20 at the intersection of North Dorgenois and Franklin Ave.

Police say two other women outside the bus also assaulted the driver.

They have not been identified.

Goods is wanted for battery on a school bus driver, unlawful disruption of a school, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

