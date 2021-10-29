BBB Accredited Business
Taysom Hill, three other Saints out for Sunday

Deonte Harris questionable against Tampa Bay
Taysom Hill will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from a concussion.
Taysom Hill will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from a concussion.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill will miss his second consecutive game for the Saints this week as he recovers from a concussion. Hill didn’t practice all week. He was injured early in the Saints week five game against Washington.

Andrus Peat, Dwayne Washington and Payton Turner are all out against Tampa Bay as well.

On a positive note, wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris is questionable for the game. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Harris missed last week with a hamstring injury.

