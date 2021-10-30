First week of trial wraps up for former sheriff Jack Strain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The attorney for Jack Strain spent the better part of Friday questioning the motivations of alleged Strain rape victim Mark Finn﻿.

Day five of the aggravated rape trial of the former St. Tammany Parish sheriff has wrapped up in Covington.

Finn, who spoke with FOX 8 News two years ago, told jurors he was raped repeatedly by Jack Strain when he was between the ages of six and 11. He said Strain was 6 years older and four times heavier than he was when he says Strain first begin sexually assaulting him.

“He did this numerous times.. all the time in the pond,” Finn testified.

Finn said the abuse continued and would occur in the Strain family barn as well as in their home. Finn testified that Strain anally raped him to the point that he bled. “He would tell me, don’t say anything you better not go and say anything. Just the control, his size kept me intimidated.”

In our interview in 2019, Finn said, “Jack Strain was a sick individual. I want the world to know. We don’t need him on the streets.”

In the afternoon Strain’s attorney, Billy Gibbens challenged Finn on differing statements he gave to authorities. He also said Finn was motivated by money.

Gibbens cited a statement Finn gave to a postal inspector back in 2017 saying, “I’m not going to help you any further unless you can help me get money out of Jack.”

That prompted Finn to say from the stand, “He can have the money I want him put away and convicted.”

“Sadly people in Metro New Orleans are not new to their public officials being put on trial; usually it’s malfeasance. This is a bit different,” said Fox 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti.

Mark Finn wrapped up his testimony after about 5 hours on the stand. On the stand after FBI agent Dewayne Horner testified about how this case dovetailed from a federal corruption case involving the St Tammany halfway house, into a sexual abuse case involving a former sheriff.

The agent interviewed four alleged victims, some of whom broke down when he approached. He said he’s never seen anything like it in his 26 years of law enforcement.

No court on Monday. They’re taking the day off due to it being All Saints Day.

