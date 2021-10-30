Locals, visitors, tourism leaders encouraged by mask-free Halloween weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With table space on Bourbon Street, Melanie Burke has kept an eye on the past, present, and future even when it was quiet.

“Oh my god it was like tumbleweeds during the pandemic there is nobody there, might be one person walking the dog and they had everything close down, and then when it just started to pick back up again the hurricane hit,” said Burke.

Halloween weekend of 2021 however, the mask mandate has been lifted and costumes, music, dancing, and more is back on Bourbon.

“I’m excited it looks like there’s a lot of tourists in town it looks like everyone’s in a good mood and they seem to be behaving well,” said Burke.

“This is probably our fourth or fifth Halloween, we absolutely love it,” said Texas native, Cherie Dercqu.

With so much going on between football games and Halloween festivities, the more eyes to take everything in the better.

“I obviously love to dress up and do my make up so it’s not weird down here so here we are. My daily costumes and regular wear was a fourth of my luggage the rest was just costumes. There’s nothing like Halloween in New Orleans I’ve never been here for Mardi Gras but this is fabulous,” said Dercqu.

With such an eventful weekend ahead, tourism leaders hope this is the beginning of a great economic recovery.

“We polled some of the popular French Quarter hotels and based on the informal survey they’re telling us 90% occupancy but I think it may end up being a bit higher, we market Halloween in New Orleans as a second Mardi Gras,” said New Orleans & Co. Kelly Schulz.

“It’s a blast we have fun, yeah we don’t miss it even with the masks it’s just a great day just a fun environment. We’re having a great time,” said the Sanderson Sisters.

An expert on all things Halloween, the Sanderson sisters themselves said they couldn’t miss New Orleans’ spooky season this year.

“Friday before Halloween and we have a ball dressing up… Happy Halloween, it’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus.”

