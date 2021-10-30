BBB Accredited Business
Man killed Saturday in New Orleans East, NOPD says

New Orleans police said a man was killed Saturday (Oct. 30) in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue...
New Orleans police said a man was killed Saturday (Oct. 30) in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified man was killed around midday in New Orleans East, police said Saturday (Oct. 30).

An NOPD spokesman said homicide detectives were investigating “a murder of an adult male” that occurred in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue. The suspicious death was reported by police at 12:32 p.m., but no further details had been released by 2 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

