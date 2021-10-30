BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Perfect weather over the Halloween weekend

Clear and dry
Pleasant conditions stick around through the Halloween weekend with mostly clear, skies...
Pleasant conditions stick around through the Halloween weekend with mostly clear, skies comfortable days and cool nights.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Excellent weather all across the region with high pressure in control. The dry continental air drawn south is firmly in place and won’t make any moves over the next couple of days keeping things perfect as kids young and old get ready for trick or treat. The weather will be fantastic for all the Halloween events including Saints tail gating at the Dome. Temperatures will start out a bit chilly in the low 50s, but warm quickly into the 60s and middle 70s by the afternoon. You may want to add a layer to costumes in the evening as it will cool down quickly once the sun sets.

Morning weather update for Saturday, Oct. 30
David's Friday afternoon weather forecast 10/29
Friday noon forecast for Oct. 29
