NOPD investigating shooting death in New Orleans East

A spokesperson said that the incident occurred in the 7000 block of Bullard Ave. around 11:11...
A spokesperson said that the incident occurred in the 7000 block of Bullard Ave. around 11:11 a.m.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting death that occurred today in New Orleans East.

A spokesperson said that the incident occurred in the 7000 block of Bullard Ave. around 11:11 a.m.

EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Currently, investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) involved in this incident, as well as a motive. Homicide Detective M. Poluikis is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).

