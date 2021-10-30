BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

PETA chooses World Series to call for baseball’s ‘bullpens’ to be re-named ‘arm barns’

PETA wants MLB to change the name of the "bullpen" to "arm barn."
PETA wants MLB to change the name of the "bullpen" to "arm barn."(WXIA via CNN Newsource)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the midst of the 2021 World Series, the animal rights organization PETA has called upon Major League Baseball and the “baseball world” to retire the term used for more than a century to describe the area where pitchers warm up.

According to PETA, baseball’s “bullpens” should be re-named “arm barns.”

“Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals,” PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman said in a statement. “PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players and fans to change-up their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead.”

PETA said use of the term “bullpen” was both “outdated” and insensitive toward bulls and cows. PETA even renamed itself “Arm Barn” on its Twitter page to demonstrate how serious it is about replacing a term it also described as “speciesist.”

Social media reaction to PETA’s suggestion from professional baseball players and the sport’s fans was ... let’s say less than enthusiastic:

When and where the term “bullpen” entered the baseball lexicon is a matter of some debate. But many baseball historians believe the term first was coined in a game report published by the Cincinnati Enquirer in 1877.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
Ochsner Health's chief medical officer apologized that an underage student who faked a parental...
Ochsner admits vaccinating Kenner student without permission; mother’s lawyer threatens lawsuit

Latest News

Halloween on Bourbon
Halloween on Bourbon
Halloween on Bourbon street
Locals, visitors, tourism leaders encouraged by mask-free Halloween weekend
Violent night in NOLA
10 year old boy among 7 shot in 24 hours
The attorney for Jack Strain spent the better part of Friday questioning the motivations of...
First week of trial wraps up for former sheriff Jack Strain