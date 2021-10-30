BBB Accredited Business
Zack: A spooktacular Halloween weekend in weather

Sunny skies and pleasant afternoon temperatures rule the forecast.
Halloween Weekend Outlook
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It really can’t get much better than this weather as we get you set for Halloween weekend.

Now you will need a jacket in the morning hours but by afternoon, you can shed the jackets as bright sunshine and pleasantly, cool conditions make for a gorgeous Saturday and Sunday. The days of the strong winds and cloudy periods are now behind us with sunshine expected to start dominating the forecast and certainly less wind.

Highs for your Saturday will be right around 69 or 70 degrees ahead of a jump to the middle 70s for Halloween on Sunday. Overnight lows will remain in the 40s on the North Shore, with 50s south of the lake over the next few days.

I don’t see much change in this nice weather pattern until possibly the end of this upcoming work week. That’s when a rain chance does creep back into the forecast ahead of possibly another cold front.

