BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Deputies investigating homicide in Harvey, sheriff says

Deputies are investigating a shooting death that occurred today in Harvey, Sheriff Joseph...
Deputies are investigating a shooting death that occurred today in Harvey, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are investigating a shooting death that occurred today in Harvey, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene when deputies arrived around 12:20 p.m. in the area of 38th Street and Esther Drive. The victim was found inside of a vehicle.

There is no additional information to be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California

Latest News

Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert examines his ticket after placing the first legal sports...
Legal sports betting opens in New Orleans with Bobby Hebert’s wager on Saints
New Orleans police said a man was killed Saturday (Oct. 30) in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue...
NOPD investigating shooting death in New Orleans East
Deputies responded to an area near the 600 block of Farmington Place due to reports of...
Terrytown homicide investigation underway, Jefferson Parish sheriff says
Early Voting
Pandemic precautions expected to increase early voting turnout