Deputies investigating homicide in Harvey, sheriff says

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are investigating a shooting death that occurred today in Harvey, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene when deputies arrived around 12:20 p.m. in the area of 38th Street and Esther Drive. The victim was found inside of a vehicle.

There is no additional information to be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.