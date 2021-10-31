The Extra Point Week 8: Time for a Second Chance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The theme of this week is second chances. You were probably burned by some of the following, but at least this week, there’s a reason to believe once again.

Let’s start with a quarterback that’s had a really rough stretch. Sam Darnold, despite being benched last week against New York, could be good enough if you’re in a deep league or desperate. He faces a Falcons defense that just gave up four touchdowns to Tua Tagovailoa and ranks 30th in the league giving up 29.3 points per game. Give Sam one more chance.

The same goes for Daniel Jones. He faces a Chiefs defense that’s even worse than Atlanta’s. At the very least, I expect Kansas City’s offense to rebound and put some points on the board, which should force Jones and the Giants to match their aggressiveness.

Finally, this is the week to get back on board with the Broncos passing game. That includes Teddy Bridgewater, Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant. They face a Washington defense giving up 300 passing yards per game, which puts them at the bottom of the NFL. On top of that, the game’s in Denver where it’s advantage Broncos. If there’s a week for them to get back on track, it’s this one. And if you’re without Derek Carr or Lamar Jackson, who are both on bye, Bridgewater could be your guy.

