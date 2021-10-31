BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Pleasant weather holds on to start the week

Great Halloween forecast runs into the work week
Drier conditions stick around through most of the week.
Drier conditions stick around through most of the week.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The amazing stretch of fall weather continues with slightly warmer afternoons in the middle 70s and chilly overnights. Halloween trick or treat and late night haunts turned out great with the 70s quickly dropping into the 60s during the evening hours. You might want an extra layer with that costume as overnight lows are set to drop into the low 50s and 40s away from warmer waters. High pressure remains in control into the start of the work week. We will see pleasant and dry conditions around right through the middle of the week with the next best chance for rain Thursday as a frontal boundary moves in to the region.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California

Latest News

Trick-or-treat forecast
Zack: Sunny skies, pleasant temps for Halloween
Morning weather update for Sunday, Oct. 31
Morning weather update for Sunday, Oct. 31
Nightly weather update for Sat., Oct. 30 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Sat., Oct. 30 at 10 p.m.
Pleasant conditions stick around through the Halloween weekend with mostly clear, skies...
Nicondra: Perfect weather over the Halloween weekend