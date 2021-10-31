Nicondra: Pleasant weather holds on to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The amazing stretch of fall weather continues with slightly warmer afternoons in the middle 70s and chilly overnights. Halloween trick or treat and late night haunts turned out great with the 70s quickly dropping into the 60s during the evening hours. You might want an extra layer with that costume as overnight lows are set to drop into the low 50s and 40s away from warmer waters. High pressure remains in control into the start of the work week. We will see pleasant and dry conditions around right through the middle of the week with the next best chance for rain Thursday as a frontal boundary moves in to the region.

