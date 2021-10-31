Pandemic precautions expected to increase early voting turnout

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -While many across the city enjoy Halloween costume masks and festivities, some are still donning different masks.

“I would encourage everyone else voting age to vote before they go trick-or-treating,” said John Fulgencio.

The state opened an additional, temporary early voting site at the LSU health sciences center to help give as much opportunity for social distancing.

Voter, John Fulgencio said given what’s at stake in this election, he made a point to be one of the first to cast his vote. “Very simple I’d recommend everyone to try and add a vote at this location of possible,” said Fulgencio.

It’s the pandemic that political analyst, Dr. Robert Collins says really made early voting a popular option which has politicians shifting their focus.

“A lot of people used to vote on election day but they do it early now because, generally, the lines are shorter. They won’t be around as many people and they can pick and choose which day to vote. In every election cycle, we see more and more people taking advantage of it. So in the last couple of cycles there really weren’t enough early voting centers open,” said Collins.

Now with more early voting locations open, Collins expects more to vote early and expects savvy politicians are aware of that too.

“All of the activities that used to start on election day, the smart politicians now have to start that as soon as early voting opens because election day is too late,” said Collins.

Early voting for the Nov. 13 primary election will run from Oct. 30-Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., excluding Sundays.

