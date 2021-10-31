BBB Accredited Business
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop

Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m. today where he is currently being held for multiple charges that include child desertion and drug possession. He also linking to the Roseland Trail Ride Murder in Tangipahoa Parish last month by detectives.(Washington Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Rapper JayDaYoungan, who has a distribution deal with Atlantic Records and 2.2 million Instagram followers, was arrested in Washington Parish this evening following a traffic stop under suspicion of multiple charges that include child desertion and drug possession.

According to a jail roster, the rapper, known as Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m. today where he is currently being held for switched license plates, driving without proof of insurance, a second violation of child restraint, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of someone under 17-years-old, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with weapons present, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II narcotic, obstruction of justice and contempt of court.

MORE: Rapper JayDaYoungan arrested as accessory in Roseland Trail Ride Murder, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Scott was recently arrested a month ago for accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for his alleged role in the Roseland Trailride Murder in Tangipahoa Parish

MORE: Trail Ride Homicide suspect arrested as Tangipahoa Parish gang activity comes to light

JayDaYoungan is known for the singles “23 Island”, “Elimination”, and “Opps”; which have totaled 170 million streams on Spotify.

