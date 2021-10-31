BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop

Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m. today where he is currently being held for multiple charges that include child desertion and drug possession. He also linking to the Roseland Trail Ride Murder in Tangipahoa Parish last month by detectives.(Washington Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Rapper JayDaYoungan, who has a distribution deal with Atlantic Records and 2.2 million Instagram followers, was arrested in Washington Parish this evening following a traffic stop under suspicion of multiple charges that include child desertion and drug possession.

According to a jail roster, the rapper, known as Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m. today where he is currently being held for switched license plates, driving without proof of insurance, a second violation of child restraint, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of someone under 17-years-old, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with weapons present, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II narcotic, obstruction of justice and contempt of court.

MORE: Rapper JayDaYoungan arrested as accessory in Roseland Trail Ride Murder, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Scott was recently arrested a month ago for accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for his alleged role in the Roseland Trailride Murder in Tangipahoa Parish

MORE: Trail Ride Homicide suspect arrested as Tangipahoa Parish gang activity comes to light

Related stories:

Trail Ride Homicide suspect arrested as Tangipahoa Parish gang activity comes to light

Tangipahoa rap music rivalry turns deadly; Kentwood teen shot and killed

Tangipahoa Parish names suspects arrested for home invasion; links arrests to gang activity

Authorities keeping ‘close eye’ on gang activity in Tangipahoa Parish after string of recent shootings

Gang member arrested on rape charge, Hammond police say

JayDaYoungan is known for the singles “23 Island”, “Elimination”, and “Opps”; which have totaled 170 million streams on Spotify.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then...
Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is helped off the field after being injured from...
Saints fans saddened by Winston news; surprised by backup Siemien
Neighbors are helping neighbors in St. John Parish to rebuild stronger.
Housing still a mighty need in St. Charles and St. John
Lasting into the weekend
More cool air coming
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes in the first half of an NFL football...
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston’s injury is ‘significant’; may be out for the season, analyst says
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
After Further Review: Five takes on Saints after Jameis Winston’s injury