Saints recover from Winston injury, beat Super Bowl champ Bucs

The New Orleans Saints host the defending Super Bowl champs, Tampa Bay Bucs.
The New Orleans Saints host the defending Super Bowl champs, Tampa Bay Bucs.(Mark Lagrange|Mark Lagrange | WVUE)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints-Bucs signified a revenge game for quarterback Jameis Winston.

Tampa Bay unloaded the struggling former first-round pick, and now he was in New Orleans ready to show his former squad his progress.

Unfortunately for Winston, he didn’t make it to halftime.

Winston left the contest in the second quarter with a leg injury. The Saints starting quarterback was eventually carted off to the locker room.

The Saints recovered from the injury, and gutted out a win over the Bucs, 36-27.

The winner, a pick-six by P.J. Williams. The Bucs were driving, down 29-27, but Willams stepped in front of a Tom Brady pass, and the Dome erupted.

In relief, Trevor Siemian came out firing. After leading the Saints to a field goal, right before half the veteran hit Alex Armah for a 1-yard touchdown. It was Siemian’s first TD pass since 2017.

The Bucs raced out to a 7-0 advantage, courtesy of a Tom Brady to Chris Godwin, 12-yard touchdown.

On the very next drive, the Saints responded. Before he left the game, Winston hit Tre’Quan Smith in-stride for a 16-yard score. That connection knotted things up in the Caesars Superdome, 7-7.

