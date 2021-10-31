Terrytown homicide investigation underway, Jefferson Parish sheriff says

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened tonight in Terrytown, according to a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Deputies responded to an area near the 600 block of Farmington Place due to reports of gunshots. On the scene, a victim was reported dead.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin. There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

