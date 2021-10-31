BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Terrytown homicide investigation underway, Jefferson Parish sheriff says

Deputies responded to an area near the 600 block of Farmington Place due to reports of...
Deputies responded to an area near the 600 block of Farmington Place due to reports of gunshots. On the scene, a victim was reported dead.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened tonight in Terrytown, according to a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Deputies responded to an area near the 600 block of Farmington Place due to reports of gunshots. On the scene, a victim was reported dead.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin. There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
Ochsner Health's chief medical officer apologized that an underage student who faked a parental...
Ochsner admits vaccinating Kenner student without permission; mother’s lawyer threatens lawsuit

Latest News

New Orleans police said a man was killed Saturday (Oct. 30) in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue...
NOPD investigating shooting death in New Orleans East
Ochsner Health CEO Warner Thomas said Saturday (Oct. 30) his company will appeal to the...
Ochsner ‘deferring’ compliance with employee vaccine mandate in Shreveport, Monroe after legal setback
PETA wants MLB to change the name of the "bullpen" to "arm barn."
PETA chooses World Series to call for baseball’s ‘bullpens’ to be re-named ‘arm barns’
Halloween on Bourbon
Halloween on Bourbon