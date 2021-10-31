Zack: Sunny skies, pleasant temps for Halloween

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t get much better than this weather and look at the timing, we have a Saints Sunday but also a Halloween Sunday to finish off the weekend.

A chilly start out there in the morning hours will give way to a beautiful day. Highs will climb into the mid 70s under wall-to-wall sunshine. All of that wind and cloud cover from days past is now a thing of the past so no weather concerns are out there for today.

It’s the same story, different day moving forward into the new work week as chilly starts give way to perfect days. Highs stick to the mid 70s through most of the work week.

I do see another storm system possibly impacting our area on Thursday so I have bumped up the rain chances just a bit. This could be another cold front that brings us a nice cool down heading into next weekend. We will see how that plays out as time goes on!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.