15-minute Halloween crime spree lands 2 teens in jail in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two teenagers are behind bars after a 15-minute Halloween morning crime spree where they allegedly robbed two people at gunpoint and carjacked a third victim in three separate incidents.

New Orleans Police say the first incident happened at 11:14 a.m. on Oct. 31 in the 8600 block of Curran Blvd. The two suspects, a male and a female, approached a car with a gun and demanded the driver hand over some unspecified items.

The pair then allegedly demanded a man’s car at gunpoint in the 7400 block of Read Boulevard. The victim handed over his keys, but police say the teens could not operate the car and ran off with the victim’s keys and cell phone.

Police say the same pair carjacked someone else 11 minutes later in the 10900 block of the South I-10 Service Road.

The suspects were spotted driving the stolen vehicle and arrested.

