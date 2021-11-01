After domestic violence call, police end negotiations with Hammond man barricaded inside home without conflict

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) -After police were called out to a scene where domestic violence had occurred, a Hammond man barricaded himself inside of the home. A spokesperson said that the standoff ended without conflict through police negotiations.

James Solomon, 32, is currently in custody at the Hammond City Jail for everything that led up to his negotiations with police for several hours this evening on Whip Street in the Holly Gardens Subdivision.

HPD’s spokesperson said that Solomon had physically attacked his wife earlier today before she made it out of the home with their kids. She immediately called 9-1-1 and officers responded shortly after. After arrival, Solomon barricaded himself inside of the home alone while HPD’s negotiation team began to engage with the suspect as SWAT teams stood on standby.

Police say Solomon surrendered without incident.

