After Further Review: Five takes on Saints after Jameis Winston’s injury

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Brutal news for Jameis Winston

The final verdict on Jameis Winston was a torn ACL and MCL damage. His 2021 season is now done.

One can’t help but feel for Winston. He was a walking punchline after his 2019 season, humbled himself to be a backup in 2020 behind Drew Brees then won the quarterback competition in 2021 on the field.

Right when it felt he was taking control in a game everyone knew he wanted to have, his season was cut short on an awkward landing from a horse-collar tackle after escaping a rush.

Football can be so unfair sometimes. Winston is a prime example.

Take Two: Future plans with Winston

It seems a bit cruel to bring up Winston’s contract just as he received the news that his season is over. But the NFL can be a cutthroat business, and the reality is Winston is on a one-year deal.

Part of Winston’s evaluation in 2021 wasn’t just to see if he can win the starting job, but also can he be the new franchise quarterback worth fully investing in?

This now muddies that quite a bit. Through six games, Winston definitely had some positive moments that, had he finished the season, may have developed into more. However, there were some significant inconsistencies as well. The final ten games of the season could have provided clarity into where Winston could ultimately take this offense.

Unfortunately, Winston won’t get that opportunity. The Saints will have to answer whether or not six games is a big enough sample size to believe in him. That seems doubtful, at least from a multi-year standpoint. Regardless, the offseason will be interesting yet again.

Take Three: Taysom or Trevor?

Sean Payton didn’t sound like a guy that was interested in looking elsewhere for his next starting quarterback. He believes in what he has in-house.

Trevor Siemian did a nice job of guiding the Saints offense in a very difficult spot on Sunday. He also has 25 career starts under his belt.

Taysom Hill went 3-1 as a starter while filling in for Drew Brees last season. Plus, he battled Winston throughout camp for the starting job and played well at times.

From a pure numbers standpoint, it won’t be hard for either player to match Winston’s production. As long as they focus on taking care of the football, either one could have a chance for success given the way the Saints are currently built.

Take Four: Adding a quarterback from the outside

It didn’t take long for Twitter GM’s to link the Saints to any and all available quarterbacks. Cam Newton and Deshaun Watson seemed to be the most popular.

Unfortunately, those deals sound a lot better on social media than they do inside the Saints building. For the Saints, any new quarterback who would join midseason would have learn a new, very complex system with extensive terminology and an enormous amount of personnel groupings. Plus, they would have to get on the same page with a new set of skill position players. Then, Payton would have game-plan with a completely new player at the offense’s most critical position.

On the flipside, they could stick with the players they’ve invested in that can be productive and are already well-versed in the system.

It’s not impossible to say that at some point the Saints may bring another quarterback in. But for now, in-house is where they feel their best option is.

Take Five: Other Observations

- Payton said he’s comfortable with Ian Book if he had to be a backup quarterback. Book has been inactive in every game this season.

- Payton added that Winston’s injury was field turf related. He said it’s unlikely that would have happened on grass.

- There was a striking sadness in Payton’s voice on his conference call. This is the first time he’s ever had to deal with a season-ending injury to his starting quarterback.

