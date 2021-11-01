After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Costly win, Winston goes down

Just when it looked like Jameis Winston was getting into rhythm against his old team, catastrophe happened. At the 12:44 mark of the second quarter, Winston dropped back and scrambled to his left. When Devin White tackled him, Winston landed awkwardly and didn’t get up. When Winston did finally stand up, he immediately went back down to the ground. At that point, the Dome went stone silent.

He didn’t play again and may not play anymore this year.

How the play developed was interesting. Winston was nearly sacked at the goal line but was able to escape that disaster, only to encounter another one as he was trying to avoid trouble that may have cost him his season.

As he was helped to the injury tent, Terron Armstead, Alvin Kamara, Deonte Harris and Marquez Callaway all went to check on him inside the tent. Armstead even helped him on the cart.

It’s a tough break for Winston, who’s worked very hard during his second shot at being a starting quarterback. His teammates’ reactions were also very telling on how much of an impact Winston has had in the locker room. Sean Payton said he cried when he saw him in the locker room. Football can be so brutal sometimes.

Despite how tough it is, the show must go on for the Saints. This will likely be the longest Payton has ever had to go without his opening day starting quarterback in a season. He’s fared well in that regard before but this stretch may be the toughest of his career.

Take Two: Steady Siemian steps up

He wasn’t Superman. But no one expected him to be. Instead, journeyman backup quarterback Trevor Siemian answered the bell and steadily helped guide his team to victory against the defending Super Bowl champs.

Above all else, Siemian looked poised and prepared. The moment was never too big. He was also completely unafraid and, for the most part, made good decisions and solid throws to give the Saints a chance.

His best throw may have been the first one of the second half when he connected on a go route to Kevin White. The Saints would eventually score on the drive to go up, 23-7.

When the Bucs stormed back and took the lead in the fourth quarter, Siemian calmly responded with a methodical 12-play, 70-yard drive that ate up 4:03 off the clock and put the Saints up, 29-27.

Ultimately, he finished his day 16/29, 159 yards and a touchdown. It’s unknown if Siemian will be the guy from here on out, or if they turn to Taysom Hill next. Those answers will come in time, for now Siemian can enjoy the fact that he stepped into a very difficult situation, handled it and helped the Saints win a game they absolutely had to have to keep pace in the division.

Take Three: Defense closes for Saints in Halloween

The Saints defense was not perfect Sunday. Tom Brady threw for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns. They gave up way too many explosive plays and weren’t all that effective rushing the passer.

But in the end, they did what they had to do . Most notably, they took the ball away at the perfect times to help carry the Saints to victory. Their three takeaways were absolutely crucial to the Saints victory.

The first one came on a third down when Dennis Allen decided to drop eight in coverage and rush three. Brady had to hold onto the ball longer with the extra defender in coverage. That gave Cam Jordan enough time to push the offensive lineman into him and caused a fumble that David Onyemata recovered. At that point in the game, 7-7 and Winston had just gotten injured. That fumble eventually led to a Saints field goal.

On the next drive, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who struggled all game, was able to take advantage of pass thrown behind Brady’s receiver and pick off the pass. His return set the Saints up in great field position. They scored a touchdown five plays later with just 30 seconds left in the half. The Saints started the second half with the ball.

The dagger came in the fourth quarter. With tension at all-time high in the Dome with the Saints clinging to a two-point lead, Brady had 1:41 left and a timeout. On his second pass, however, P.J. Williams got the route concept he’d been waiting for all game long and stepped in front of a pass to Chris Godwin. Williams ran it back for a touchdown.

Realistically, the Saints were never going to completely shut down Brady and the Bucs prolific offense. But ultimately, they made enough timely plays to win.

Take Four: Undisciplined Bucs

Of all the things that transpired in Sunday’s game, the undisciplined play from the Bucs was the most unexpected.

Quite frankly, it cost them the game. They finished with 11 penalties to the Saints’ two and many came at pivotal times.

3:45 2nd quarter- A Siemian interception in the end zone was negated by a horrible roughing the passer penalty by Vernon Gholston. Gholston didn’t have his helmet on and hit Siemian well after he threw the ball. That drive could have ended there, instead it ended with a Saints field goal.

10:46 4th quarter- the Saints were facing a 3rd &5 at their own 39-yard line. Jason Pierre-Paul jumped before the snap and gave the Saints first down.

10:30 4th quarter- two plays later, Mark Ingram ran around the end for six yards. After the play, White stood over Ingram and taunted him, giving the Saints 15 more yards. That drive also ended in a field goal.

2:46 4th quarter- On the Saints final offensive drive, they faced another 3rd & 5 at Tampa’s 33-yard line. Siemian threw the ball away, but Ross Cockrell was flagged for holding. What would have been a 50-yard field goal attempt, turned into a fresh set of downs for the Saints. Brian Johnson would kick a much more manageable field goal a few plays later.

The Saints simply played smarter, more disciplined football Sunday. That was a surprising development in the game.

Take Five: Other Observations

Mike Evans caught a touchdown pass from Tom Brady but could’ve had a couple more big plays. Earlier in the game, Evans beat Marshon Lattimore on a deep route, but Brady overthrew the pass. The play before P.J. Williams’ big pick, Evans beat Lattimore again but Brady was unable to connect with him down the sideline.

Speaking of Williams, he’s the sixth or seventh defensive back on the Saints’ roster. That’s a big luxury to have a guy like that down on the depth chart. He came up huge Sunday.

Payton was wrong to call the crowd ‘unremarkable.’ I’m not sure why Payton thought that. It was pretty evident to me that the Dome had some serious energy on Sunday. They were loud, passionate and fun.

There was a lot of debate after the game over Payton’s three straight pass calls to end their final offensive drive of the game before kicking a field goal. Two of the passes fell incomplete and stopped the clock. The Bucs were able to hold on to a timeout for their next drive. Payton said his sole focus was to score after the game, and he felt like there was too much time to try and milk clock. In my opinion, he should have ran it at least one during that sequence.

Mark Ingram was back in black and gold Sunday. Even at 31, Ingram is the best option for the Saints as that second back. He finished Sunday eight touches and 52 total yards. That’s a pretty realistic expectation of his production going forward with the club this season.

Adam Trautman destroyed Lavonte David on Alvin Kamara’s touchdown run.

