BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Astros force World Series back to Houston with 9-5 win over Braves

Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after his RBI-single during the seventh inning in...
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after his RBI-single during the seventh inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Carlos Correa had three hits, Martin Maldonado found three different ways to drive in runs and pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez blooped a tiebreaking, two-run single in the fifth inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 9-5 and cut their World Series deficit to three games to two.

Adam Duvall’s first-inning grand slam off Framber Valdez had built a 4-0 lead, but the Astros scored twice in the second off rookie Tucker Davidson, making his first big league appearance since mid-June, then tied the score in the third.

Freddie Freeman’s home run in the bottom half put the Braves back ahead as they tried to close out their first title since 1995, but A.J. Minter walked Maldonado with the bases loaded in the fifth and Gonzalez singled for a 7-5 lead.

Game 6 is in Houston on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California

Latest News

American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend due to weather and staff...
Passengers frustrated by American Airlines cancellations
Emergency workers and police investigate the scene at a train station in Tokyo on Sunday, Oct....
Man with knife injures 17 people on Tokyo train, starts fire
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes in the first half of an NFL football...
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston’s injury is ‘significant’; may be out for the season, analyst says
James Solomon, 32, is currently in custody at the Hammond City Jail for everything that led up...
After domestic violence call, police end negotiations with Hammond man barricaded inside home without conflict