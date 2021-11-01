BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU is a heavy underdog to the Crimson Tide

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Las Vegas has absolute no faith in LSU when they visit Tuscaloosa on Saturday. They’ve installed the Crimson Tide as 28.5-point favorites over LSU.

The Tigers are 4-4 on the season. They’re coming off a disappointing loss at Ole Miss, 31-17.

Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the country according to the Associated Press poll.

Last time LSU was in Tuscaloosa, 2019, they beat the Tide, 46-41. The Tigers would go on to win a national title.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then...
Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says

Latest News

LSU is 4-4 on the season.
Garland Gillen breaks down the latest with the LSU coaching search
Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert examines his ticket after placing the first legal sports...
Legal sports betting opens in New Orleans with Bobby Hebert’s wager on Saints
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU coasts past Langston, 112-48, in exhibition game
Ponchatoula star Jacoby Mathews is a senior.
LSU coaching upheaval doesn’t phase Jacoby Mathews’ recruitment