Lunch with Coach O: LSU at No. 3 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be holding his weekly news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 and it will be the first in person press conference since the pandemic.

LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the No. 3 ranked Crimson Tide. The Tigers are currently 28.5 point underdogs and will face a tough hill to climb.

The Tigers are coming off their yearly bye week before taking on the Crimson Tide, before the bye week LSU suffered a 31-17 loss to Ole Miss a game in which LSU gave up over 204 yards rushing and 470 yards of total offense. Since 2016, LSU is 1-4 against Alabama with their lone win coming during the 2019 National Championship run.

