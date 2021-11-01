BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Lunch with Coach O: LSU at No. 3 Alabama

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton...
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be holding his weekly news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 and it will be the first in person press conference since the pandemic.

LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the No. 3 ranked Crimson Tide. The Tigers are currently 28.5 point underdogs and will face a tough hill to climb.

The Tigers are coming off their yearly bye week before taking on the Crimson Tide, before the bye week LSU suffered a 31-17 loss to Ole Miss a game in which LSU gave up over 204 yards rushing and 470 yards of total offense. Since 2016, LSU is 1-4 against Alabama with their lone win coming during the 2019 National Championship run.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then...
Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says

Latest News

Southeastern Lions
No. 8 Southeastern continues to climb after cracking FCS Top 10 for first time since 2014
Southeastern Quarterback Cole Kelley (No. 15)
No. 11 Southeastern football improves to 4-1
FULL VIDEO: Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Kentucky preview
FULL VIDEO: Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Kentucky preview
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. ‘very questionable’ against Miss. St., Orgeron says
The Tarpons open at E.D. White on Saturday.
South Lafourche starts football season among Ida devastation