Man accused of killing 9-year-old while driving drunk arrested
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested Wendell Lachney, a man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash.
Lachney was “under medical care” and arrested upon his release on Nov. 1.
Lachney is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending a vehicle at high speeds in Gretna while driving under the influence.
Abigail Douglas, 9, was killed in the crash.
Douglas’ mother took to Facebook on Wednesday to plead for Lachney to turn himself in.
Those who knew Abigail called her bubbly and said she was a stand-out cheer talent.
