BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man accused of killing 9-year-old while driving drunk arrested

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested Wendell Lachney, a man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash.

Lachney was “under medical care” and arrested upon his release on Nov. 1.

Lachney is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending a vehicle at high speeds in Gretna while driving under the influence.

Abigail Douglas, 9, was killed in the crash.

9-year-old killed in fatal crash
9-year-old killed in fatal crash(wvue)

Douglas’ mother took to Facebook on Wednesday to plead for Lachney to turn himself in.

It has been 5 days since #WendellLachney murdered our Abigail Lee. This man was drunk as a skunk. Bottles upon bottles...

Posted by Sarah Douglas on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Those who knew Abigail called her bubbly and said she was a stand-out cheer talent.

More: Loved ones mourn 9-year-old killed by suspected impaired driver

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then...
Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says

Latest News

James Solomon, 32, is currently in custody at the Hammond City Jail for everything that led up...
After domestic violence call, police end negotiations with Hammond man barricaded inside home without conflict
Generic prison bars graphic.
15-minute Halloween crime spree lands 2 teens in jail in NOLA
At least 12 people died in traffic accidents in Louisiana over the weekend, state police are...
At least 12 killed in traffic accidents statewide over weekend
NOLA Public Schools
NOLA-PS hosting zoom call on vaccines for children