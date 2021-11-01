Man accused of killing 9-year-old while driving drunk arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested Wendell Lachney, a man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash.

Lachney was “under medical care” and arrested upon his release on Nov. 1.

Lachney is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending a vehicle at high speeds in Gretna while driving under the influence.

Abigail Douglas, 9, was killed in the crash.

9-year-old killed in fatal crash (wvue)

Douglas’ mother took to Facebook on Wednesday to plead for Lachney to turn himself in.

It has been 5 days since #WendellLachney murdered our Abigail Lee. This man was drunk as a skunk. Bottles upon bottles... Posted by Sarah Douglas on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Those who knew Abigail called her bubbly and said she was a stand-out cheer talent.

More: Loved ones mourn 9-year-old killed by suspected impaired driver

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.