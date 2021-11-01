More cool air coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tuesday will be sunny and nice just like Monday. A couple of cold fronts will move through this week with the strongest one on Thursday. A weak front combined with more clouds will hold temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s on Wednesday.

By Thursday an even stronger front will move through with a chance for some rain. Some places may not get out of the 50s during the afternoon.

A cool breeze with sunshine breaks out again on Friday and will last into the weekend. Highs will mostly be in the 60s to near 70 at times. Lows will be in the 40s away from the lake and 50s to near 60 at the Lake and Gulf.

