BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOLA-PS hosting zoom call on vaccines for children

NOLA Public Schools
NOLA Public Schools
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In anticipation of the FDA extending emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) and the City of New Orleans Health Department will host a town meeting with health care professionals. The virtual meeting is designed to provide information to families about the vaccine, answer parents’ questions, and detail how vaccine events for this age group will be rolled out by NOLA-PS.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

You can join the live webinar via Zoom by clicking here.

Parents can submit questions in advance of the town hall, via: VaccineUpdates@nolapublicschools.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then...
Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
Saints’ QB Jameis Winston to miss remainder of season with ACL injury, Payton says
LSU is 4-4 on the season.
Garland Gillen breaks down the latest with the LSU coaching search
Saints improve to 5-2.
Deuce and Sean recap a wild Halloween win over the Bucs
Early voting for the Nov. 13 primary election got off to a slow start in Orleans Parish on...
Slow start to early voting in Orleans Parish, officials say