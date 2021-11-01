BBB Accredited Business
Oklahoma panel recommends governor spare Julius Jones’ life

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has recommended Gov. Kevin Stitt spare the life of death row inmate Julius Jones.

The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend clemency for Jones and that his sentenced be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The 41-year-old Jones has always maintained his innocence in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

Jones alleges he was framed by a co-defendant who testified against him and was released from prison after serving 15 years.

Jones testified via video link from the State Penitentiary in McAlester that he was with his family the night of the killing.

Several members of the panel agreed they had doubts about the evidence that led to Jones’ conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

