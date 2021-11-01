Overtime Podcast #259 - Saints Lose Jameis Winston in Win Over Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Saints’ 36-27 win over Tampa Bay came with a steep price. Jameis Winston left the game in the second quarter with what appeared to be an injury to his left knee. Head coach Sean Payton called the injury “significant” after the game.

On this episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss what the setback means for the Saints long-term and how they can continue to succeed without Winston.

Sean Fazende on Jameis Winston’s injury:

“Sean Payton has never had to wake up on a Monday morning after a game and say, ‘I don’t have my starting quarterback for the rest of the season.’ That is very possible that he’s going to find that out at some point for maybe not the entire season, but maybe a significant portion. 10 games left, and you do not have Jameis Winston, who was a work in progress, but I think you started to feel a little bit better about where he was getting in his development.”

Chris Hagan on the impact of Winston’s injury to his teammates:

“You can tell that his teammates and coaches - everybody was gutted by this. Sean Payton said he cried seeing this. Jameis worked so hard. You think of the competition in the summer, and not just the work that he’s put in this past summer, but since he’s gotten to New Orleans to put himself to earn the starting job. The football gods are just not fair sometimes.”

