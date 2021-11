BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior quarterback Myles Brennan is expected to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to a report from Rivals.com.

BREAKING: LSU QB Myles Brennan is expected to enter the transfer portal, per @Rivals



PFF's 9th-ranked QB before going down with injury this preseason pic.twitter.com/073rja1S8I — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 1, 2021

This is a developing sports story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

