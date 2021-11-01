BBB Accredited Business
Slow start to early voting in Orleans Parish, officials say

Early voting for the Nov. 13 primary election got off to a slow start in Orleans Parish on...
Early voting for the Nov. 13 primary election got off to a slow start in Orleans Parish on Saturday (Oct. 30), with only 2,987 people casting ballots, officials said.(KALB)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tepid response to the first day of early voting in Orleans Parish has officials concerned about low turnout for the hurricane-delayed Nov. 13 primary election.

Chief elections officer Arthur Morrell reported that only 2,987 people cast ballots Saturday (Oct. 30), the first day of early voting in the city. There are 266,856 registered voters currently on city rolls.

Coupled with 4,054 mail-in ballots already received and counted, Morrell said that 7,041 New Orleanians have voted in advance. That represents just 2.63 percent of the city’s eligible voters.

In New Orleans, the election includes races for mayor, city council, sheriff, assessor, the outgoing Morrell’s post as clerk of Criminal District Court, and four proposed state constitutional amendments.

First-day voting demographics data reported by Morrell said about twice as many Black citizens have voted than other races (4,670-2,371), and women have outvoted men (4,368-2,672). Republicans have cast the fewest number of votes (578), trailing Democrats (5,808) and other party/independent voters (658).

Early voting continues through Saturday (Nov. 6) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at five New Orleans locations open to any registered Orleans Parish voter. The polling places are:

  • City Hall, 1300 Perdido St., Room 1W24
  • LSU Health Sciences Center, 2020 Gravier St.
  • Algiers courthouse, 225 Morgan St., Room 105
  • New Orleans East voting machine warehouse, 8870 Chef Menteur Hwy.
  • Lake Vista Community Center, 6500 Spanish Fort Blvd., 2nd floor meeting room
More: Fifth early voting site added for Orleans Parish

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

