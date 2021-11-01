BBB Accredited Business
Zack: A+ fall weather continues into the work week

Chilly starts will give way to beautiful days through midweek
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All of those long, hot summer days really pay off when we get this run of fall weather down south.

We are in one of those spectacular fall stretches right now and it looks to continue the next few days. Expect sunny skies and beautiful conditions for the start of the new work week. A chilly start in the morning will give way to a nice day as highs rebound into the middle 70s under abundant sunshine.

Rinse and repeat is the way we describe Tuesday’s weather and to some extent Wednesday’s. I do see some clouds returning by midweek as our next weather system draws near.

That next weather system brings a rain chance starting Thursday. This will be our next cold front, so we could experience some chilly rain showers followed by another big cool down. Highs by Friday into next weekend fall back into the 60s, with lows in the 40s and 50s. The good news: Next weekend is looking like another A+ winner in weather, too.

