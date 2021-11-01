Zack: A+ fall weather continues into the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All of those long, hot summer days really pay off when we get this run of fall weather down south.

We are in one of those spectacular fall stretches right now and it looks to continue the next few days. Expect sunny skies and beautiful conditions for the start of the new work week. A chilly start in the morning will give way to a nice day as highs rebound into the middle 70s under abundant sunshine.

Rinse and repeat is the way we describe Tuesday’s weather and to some extent Wednesday’s. I do see some clouds returning by midweek as our next weather system draws near.

That next weather system brings a rain chance starting Thursday. This will be our next cold front, so we could experience some chilly rain showers followed by another big cool down. Highs by Friday into next weekend fall back into the 60s, with lows in the 40s and 50s. The good news: Next weekend is looking like another A+ winner in weather, too.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.