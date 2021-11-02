Bruce: Coldest air of the season on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a stretch of beautiful weather. Sunny skies, cool to mild days and chilly nights. We will see another day or two like this before another front will bring even a bigger chill late in the week.

Today’s highs will climb into the middle 70s under plenty of sun. But today’s middle 70s will be the warmest afternoon of the next seven days, as the next dose of chilly weather is on the way very soon.

That next cold front is set to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. Unlike the storm last week, no severe weather or significant rainfall is expected with this frontal passage. We will get some shower activity moving through the area Thursday, but the rain coverage will decline as the front passes through.

Bruce: Coldest air of the season is on the way late week as highs on Thursday will struggle to get out of the 50s. It will be a cloudy breezy winter looking and feel type day. pic.twitter.com/BtrbsW9uu7 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 2, 2021

The big story will be the temperatures behind this front, as highs will be falling back into the 60s. Add in a little wind and there will be a chill to the air come the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

