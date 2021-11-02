BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Coldest air of the season on the way

By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a stretch of beautiful weather. Sunny skies, cool to mild days and chilly nights. We will see another day or two like this before another front will bring even a bigger chill late in the week.

Today’s highs will climb into the middle 70s under plenty of sun. But today’s middle 70s will be the warmest afternoon of the next seven days, as the next dose of chilly weather is on the way very soon.

That next cold front is set to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. Unlike the storm last week, no severe weather or significant rainfall is expected with this frontal passage. We will get some shower activity moving through the area Thursday, but the rain coverage will decline as the front passes through.

The big story will be the temperatures behind this front, as highs will be falling back into the 60s. Add in a little wind and there will be a chill to the air come the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

