Covington police searching for hit-and-run suspect

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run suspect.

Covington Police say the suspect left their entire front bumper at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, officers responded to a two-vehicle accident that included one driver fleeing the scene

“The driver of the vehicle that fled probably didn’t realize that he or she left behind their entire front bumper,” a police spokesperson said. “We are sure the driver would love to have their bumper back. If so, contact CPD so we can help accommodate.”

Police say they have identified the suspect vehicle as a grey, 2015 Toyota Camry. They are asking that if anyone knows the owner of the vehicle or sees a 2015 grey Toyota Camry missing a front bumper, to contact them at 985-892-8500.

